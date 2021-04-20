Sassoon Docks
Azad Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400005, India
| +91 22 6656 4991
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 5pm
Big FishEvery morning, the Sassoon docks in the Colaba district of Mumbai fill with locals, young and old, who load baskets, bowls, and crates with all manner of Arabian sea life. I stood mesmerized watching women in beautiful bright saris balance heavy bowls of shrimp on their heads. Then this cart rolled by, carrying the largest fish I had ever seen. I felt almost intrusive taking photos of people so hard at work, so I put my camera and even my sunglasses in my purse and quietly observed the energy of the market.
The entrance to the fish market is next to the Women’s Graduate Union or the Amy Rustomjee hall in Colaba. It's an easy walk from the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The market is most lively before 8am.