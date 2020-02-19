SaSaZu
This funky spot has been leading the charge for upbeat dining experiences in the city for a few years now. Set in the heart of Holešovice, a formerly run-down industrial area that is experiencing a very hip revival right now, the restaurant is housed inside a cavernous former slaughterhouse, that’s been pimped up with seductive lighting, oodles of Asian-style decoration and comfortable seating. The menu is pan-Asian with a fusion twist: that means dishes like Thai papaya salad, Tan Tan rolls, Balinese monkfish, Vietnamese bo, tamarind duck, and red curry beef and shrimps, all neatly separated on the menu into Asian cooking styles (Sambal, Otak Otak, Flame, Roti, Tai-Tai Grill). Dishes are served in the middle of the table for sharing, there’s live music and DJs Wednesday and Saturday nights, and you can even get a massage. The drinks list spans wine, cocktail and sake—ideal for moving into the venue’s neighboring clubspace.