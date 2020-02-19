Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

SaSaZu

306/13, Holešovice, Bubenské nábřeží, 170 00 Praha 7-Holešovice, Czechia
Website
| +420 284 097 455

More info

Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 1am

SaSaZu

This funky spot has been leading the charge for upbeat dining experiences in the city for a few years now. Set in the heart of Holešovice, a formerly run-down industrial area that is experiencing a very hip revival right now, the restaurant is housed inside a cavernous former slaughterhouse, that’s been pimped up with seductive lighting, oodles of Asian-style decoration and comfortable seating. The menu is pan-Asian with a fusion twist: that means dishes like Thai papaya salad, Tan Tan rolls, Balinese monkfish, Vietnamese bo, tamarind duck, and red curry beef and shrimps, all neatly separated on the menu into Asian cooking styles (Sambal, Otak Otak, Flame, Roti, Tai-Tai Grill). Dishes are served in the middle of the table for sharing, there’s live music and DJs Wednesday and Saturday nights, and you can even get a massage. The drinks list spans wine, cocktail and sake—ideal for moving into the venue’s neighboring clubspace.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet