Sasa - Causeway Bay Percival Street
Percival St, Hong Kong
Discount Cosmetic ShoppingStocking international brands and beauty products at discount prices, Sasa is a saving grace if you've forgotten to pack beauty products with you. It's even better for stocking up on your favorite items to take home, for their prices are lower than most department stores and cosmetic shops.
Apart from stocking make-up, body and hair products from popular Japanese, Chinese and Korean brands, you'll also find the familiar Caudalie, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Maybelline, and more. If you don't have room in your luggage to take home full-size bottles, check the racks for samples sold for cheap.
There are plenty of Sasa outlets dotted around Hong Kong, but products differ from every branch. So if you see something you like, it's best to grab it right away.