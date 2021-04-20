Going Organic In the Padi Fields

There is a growing organic and locavore movement in Bali. Sari Organik is 800 meters in from the Ubud main road. About 15 mins walk through padi fields (some of which are sadly being built on) and you find simple organic fare (not vegan or vegetarian as fish, chicken and dairy are served). The vegetables are from the small holding next door and the tranquil views out over the fields make this a place to linger at.