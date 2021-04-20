Sari Organik
Jl. Subak Sok Wayah, Tjampuhan, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
| +62 812-4656-6781
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Sunset Dining at Sari OrganikEscape the bustling Ubud town center by turning up a discreet dirt path at the west end of Jl. Raya Ubud (the main road). After a 15-20 minute walk, you'll arrive at the thatched roof, open-air hut warung that is Sari Organik and its neighboring farm. Arrive before sunset for a spot on the balcony and enjoy sipping smoothies from bamboo straws while watching the pastel purples and pinks of the setting sun reflect in the rice padi pools below.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Going Organic In the Padi Fields
There is a growing organic and locavore movement in Bali. Sari Organik is 800 meters in from the Ubud main road. About 15 mins walk through padi fields (some of which are sadly being built on) and you find simple organic fare (not vegan or vegetarian as fish, chicken and dairy are served). The vegetables are from the small holding next door and the tranquil views out over the fields make this a place to linger at.
almost 7 years ago
View of the Rice Fields
Lime and mint, and a soothing view of the rice fields. Worth the 800m walk in from the main road. Nice place to while away the day with a book and your own thoughts.