Saratoga Race Course
267 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA
| +1 518-584-6200
Opening Day at SaratogaSaratoga is a magical place. The magnificent horses, powerful jockeys and dedicated trainers and barn hands energize a track that oozes old-school charm.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Saratoga Early Morning
7:30am at the barns. The buzz of cleaning stalls, horses chewing hay, others being tacked up for their early morning exercise and the chatter between the riders & trainers is oddly serene despite all the activity.
almost 7 years ago
Morning Fog at Saratoga
If you can get up early and catch a morning like this, it's beautiful to only hear the pounding of four hooves and then out of the fog see a horse and rider go breezing by.