Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saratoga Race Course

267 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA
Website
| +1 518-584-6200
Opening Day at Saratoga Saratoga Springs New York United States
Morning Fog at Saratoga Saratoga Springs New York United States
Saratoga Early Morning Saratoga Springs New York United States
Opening Day at Saratoga Saratoga Springs New York United States
Morning Fog at Saratoga Saratoga Springs New York United States
Saratoga Early Morning Saratoga Springs New York United States

Opening Day at Saratoga

Saratoga is a magical place. The magnificent horses, powerful jockeys and dedicated trainers and barn hands energize a track that oozes old-school charm.
By Jennifer Damico

More Recommendations

Jennifer Damico
almost 7 years ago

Saratoga Early Morning

7:30am at the barns. The buzz of cleaning stalls, horses chewing hay, others being tacked up for their early morning exercise and the chatter between the riders & trainers is oddly serene despite all the activity.
Jennifer Damico
almost 7 years ago

Morning Fog at Saratoga

If you can get up early and catch a morning like this, it's beautiful to only hear the pounding of four hooves and then out of the fog see a horse and rider go breezing by.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30