Sarapiquis Rainforest Lodge
Originally planned to sit at the center of an orange grove, this charming lodge discovered while its construction that a pre-Columbian gravesite rested below their future foundations. Then, construction plans were changed to accommodate an archaeological park (Alma Ata), an indigenous cultures museum, and a botanical garden. In addition to those attractions, Sarapiquis Rainforest Lodge lies next to the Tirimbina Biological Reserve. There, travelers may wander through the high tropical forest, with or without guides. Hikers marvel at Costa Rica’s longest suspension bridge—roughly 860 feet long—spanning the Sarapiquí River. Gung-ho types can’t resist whitewater-rafting experiences that shove off beneath its towers.