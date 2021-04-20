Where are you going?
Sapthagiri

804 Newark Avenue
Website
| +1 201-533-8400
More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 10:30pm

Spicy Southern Indian Food That Won't Break the Bank

Run by two brothers from Andhra Pradesh, Sapthagiri specializes in flavorful Southern Indian dishes (though a few Northern favorites appear on the menu, too). There's nearly 20 varieties of dosas, the thin, rice crepes signature to the region, and the samosa 'chat' (savory snack) is delicious. Finish off the meal with a traditional mango lassi, a yogurt-based drink blended with spices and fruit. The entire menu is vegetarian, and out of respect to clients who don't drink, no alcohol is served. But the food's so good you won't notice.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

