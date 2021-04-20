Spicy Southern Indian Food That Won't Break the Bank
Run by two brothers from Andhra Pradesh, Sapthagiri specializes in flavorful Southern Indian dishes (though a few Northern favorites appear on the menu, too). There's nearly 20 varieties of dosas, the thin, rice crepes signature to the region, and the samosa 'chat' (savory snack) is delicious. Finish off the meal with a traditional mango lassi, a yogurt-based drink blended with spices and fruit. The entire menu is vegetarian, and out of respect to clients who don't drink, no alcohol is served. But the food's so good you won't notice.