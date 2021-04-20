São Miguel
São Miguel Island, Portugal
Surf in Santa Bárbara Beach, S. Miguel, AzoresSanta Bárbara beach, on the north coast of São Miguel Island, is known by the local surfers as one of the best spots to surf – mainly because of the waves and perfect surfing conditions. Also known as Areais, it is an excellent beach break with fast, hollow and tubular waves.
The beach has hosted the Billabong Azores Islands Pro, one stage of the ASP World Tour, attracting hundreds of professional surfers to this island in the middle of the Atlantic.
With about 1 kilometer of beach, Praia de Santa Barbara's facilities were recently given an upgrade: better parking, walkways for users with reduced mobility, security, clean showers and toilets, and a bar/restaurant.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Explor the Amazing and Largest Island of the Azores
One of the most remote islands in the Atlantic Sao Miguel is the largest in the archipelago that makes up the Azores. Though remote, the island offers outstanding sights, cultural experiences and a very proud people.
We toured from the city to beaches, small towns, hiking around lakes, farm fields, iron rich hot springs and mile after mile of hydrangea lined roads. Not to mention the stargazing which is beyond comparison due to lack of light pollution.
A small paradise American tourists seldom visit, get there before it is discovered.
We toured from the city to beaches, small towns, hiking around lakes, farm fields, iron rich hot springs and mile after mile of hydrangea lined roads. Not to mention the stargazing which is beyond comparison due to lack of light pollution.
A small paradise American tourists seldom visit, get there before it is discovered.