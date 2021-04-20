São Miguel São Miguel Island, Portugal

Surf in Santa Bárbara Beach, S. Miguel, Azores Santa Bárbara beach, on the north coast of São Miguel Island, is known by the local surfers as one of the best spots to surf – mainly because of the waves and perfect surfing conditions. Also known as Areais, it is an excellent beach break with fast, hollow and tubular waves.



The beach has hosted the Billabong Azores Islands Pro, one stage of the ASP World Tour, attracting hundreds of professional surfers to this island in the middle of the Atlantic.



With about 1 kilometer of beach, Praia de Santa Barbara's facilities were recently given an upgrade: better parking, walkways for users with reduced mobility, security, clean showers and toilets, and a bar/restaurant.