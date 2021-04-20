Sao Jose Road, Barra Point, Macau.
People flock to Macau to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's a shame when time at the roulette wheel takes away from exploring what is otherwise a brilliant little colonial-era treasure. Macau's old cobbled streets are brimming with charm and throwback delights, and the restaurants outside of the casinos are a revelation - Hong Kong
gets all the press, while Macau may indeed be China's coastal food marvel. Take a stroll through any of these old twisting alleyways and see what I mean.