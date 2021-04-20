Where are you going?
São João Batista

Rua Real Grandeza - Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22281-033, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 2018-1691
Laid to Rest in Rio Rio De Janeiro Brazil

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

Laid to Rest in Rio

Christ the Redeemer watches over the million souls laid to rest in the massive Cemiterio Sao Joao Batista in Rio. Its scale can only be measured by the endless tons of white marble and gray granite carved into angels and commissioned pieces of art on family plots. Many famous Brazilians are buried here, including Carmen Miranda, but look for the, albeit wealthy, everyday people with actual photos of the deceased on the headstones.

My favorite plot was of an angel draped over a pile of stone roses, simply stunning.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points