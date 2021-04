Sanyahe West Rd San Ya He Xi Lu, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China

Beachside Biking Sanya is a wonderful place to go cycling. It's a destination spot for a lot of pro riders, who whiz around town. Most of the bike shops are located at Sanya Hexi Lu/Sanya River East Road, though many of the hostels also have bike rental. Expect to pay a deposit as well as the rental fee.