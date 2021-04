Sanya Sanya, China

Support the Local Economy When souvenir shopping in Sanya, try to buy something from the older men and women who peddle trinkets down by the beach. Chances are that this is their only source of income, and they may have even collected the shells and strung them together themselves. For me, it's a much more serene and honest shopping experience, versus the big, air-conditioned shops that all sell the same thing.