Sanya Luhuitou Golf Club Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China

Get Your Golf On I'm not an avid golfer, so I can't pretend to say how good or not good this golf course is. It's a beautiful course, jutting into the sea, and I've heard that it's very reasonable cost to golf there.



There's a large clubhouse with gym and restaurant if you'd rather sip some gin and tonics and just tell your friends you went golfing.



The golf course is part of the Raffles Hainan hotel complex.