Sanxiantai
Chenggong Township, Taitung County, Taiwan 961
+886 8 985 4097
Platform of The Three MortalsNortheast of Chenggong in Taitung County, Taiwan, Sanxiantai is one of Taintung’s most popular attractions. Sanxiantai, which translates to the Platform of Three Immortals, received the name from a legend which tells of three immortals that came here to rest and ended up leaving their gigantic footprints (large boulders) upon leaving. In my mind the story is a little imaginative but it doesn't discredit the beauty of the area. There are several walking paths which provide great views of unique rock formations that have been created throughout time.
