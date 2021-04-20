Where are you going?
Santorini View

Firostefani, 847 00, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 021640
Mon - Fri 7pm - 12am

Breathtaking View of Santorini from your Room

When first arriving in Santorini, we didn't know what to expect, as there are no addresses on the island, the best bet was to take a shuttle from the airport.

The view upon arrival was simply majestic and spectacular. The owner, Georgia was the most welcoming. She was very friendly, arranged the airport shuttle pick up by email, even walked us to our room and then pointed out what to do and where to go around Santorini. Knowing that you can relax and watch the sunset from the comfort of your own balcony and then waking up to have breakfast served there with the same incredible view, is the best pampering you can ever experience!

The location is very close to the center of Fira, a 5-10 minute walk from but without the noise or the inflated prices of the main touristy areas such as Oia. Having close proximity to the airport, restaurants and the Fira port, this was truly the best stay I had in Santorini and Greece. That view cannot be justified enough by words- just breathtaking!
By Denise Hoo , AFAR Contributor

