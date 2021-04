Santi Taura Restaurante

Santi Taura: Mallorcan Food With a Modernist Twist

Chef Santi Taura’s tasting menu changes weekly and brings modernist touches to dishes that Taura’s grandparents may have eaten, such as whitefish with a sauce made from the nepantis stone fruit. Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 34/656-738-214This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here