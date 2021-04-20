Where are you going?
Santi Taura Restaurante

Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 07360 Lloseta, Illes Balears, Spain
Website
| +34 656 73 82 14
Santi Taura: Mallorcan Food With a Modernist Twist Lloseta Spain

More info

Wed - Sun 1pm - 3pm
Wed - Mon 8pm - 10pm

Santi Taura: Mallorcan Food With a Modernist Twist

Chef Santi Taura’s tasting menu changes weekly and brings modernist touches to dishes that Taura’s grandparents may have eaten, such as whitefish with a sauce made from the nepantis stone fruit. Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 34/656-738-214

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

