santa ysabel open space preserve

500, Farmer Rd, Julian, CA 92036, USA
Website
Beautiful trails near Julian Julian California United States

Beautiful trails near Julian

The Santa Ysabel Preserve near Julian is one of my favorite places to hike. From the parking lot, you have to walk through a herd of cows lazing about and then over a small creek and uphill a bit to reach a large open plateau.

From here, you are surrounded by the Cuyamaca mountain range. Great bird watching here, we saw a large golden eagle sitting in a tree.

Tip: Don't attempt this hike in the summer unless you love heat. Fall, winter and early spring are the best time of year.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

