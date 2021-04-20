santa ysabel open space preserve 500, Farmer Rd, Julian, CA 92036, USA

Beautiful trails near Julian The Santa Ysabel Preserve near Julian is one of my favorite places to hike. From the parking lot, you have to walk through a herd of cows lazing about and then over a small creek and uphill a bit to reach a large open plateau.



From here, you are surrounded by the Cuyamaca mountain range. Great bird watching here, we saw a large golden eagle sitting in a tree.



Tip: Don't attempt this hike in the summer unless you love heat. Fall, winter and early spring are the best time of year.