Holy Guaca-Moly

As a California native I have grown up going to the Santa Monica Farmers Market and so I decided to go back and speak with a few of the people that give this market its true flavor. Walking down the main stretch, I passed award winning goat cheese, fresh artisan breads, organic oranges, and even walnut grilled corn but it was the yellow tent of Holy Guaca-Moly that caught my eye. As I approached, a plump serving of guacamole was handed to me on a bit sized tortilla chip. My taste buds quickly realized why this guacamole has been voted #1 in California for over 8 years. Every Wednesday for the past 18 years, George Bamber drives two hours each way to set up his shop of Holy Guaca-Moly. George didn’t start out as an Avocado farmer. It began with a few trees in his backyard and the need to pay for his bypass surgery in 1986. Out of compassion, the market manager, Laura Avery granted George a temporary spot at the Santa Monica Market. He’s been there ever since and now pushes 500-600 pounds of avocados in one day. By his side are three talented individuals that come every week to give Holy Guaca-Moly its sense old-fashioned generosity and personal charm. The team includes the daughter of the women who first taught George how to make guacamole and two dedicated homeless people with a united passion for enriching their community. Say hi to George and his team, every Wednesday from 8:30-1:30.