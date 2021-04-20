Santa Maria Delle Grazie
Piazza di Santa Maria delle Grazie, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 467 6111
Marvel at da Vinci’s Last SupperAt a nondescript church in an unlikely neighborhood in Milan rests one of the greatest works of art ever created, The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci.
The 15th century mural was part of a renovation project at the Convent of Santa Maria della Grazie and depicts one of the most famous scenes in Christianity, The Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples.
Access to the work is strictly controlled, allowing in just a limited number of visitors at a time. Be sure to book your tickets in advance or hire a guide who can help teach you more about the importance of this great masterpiece.