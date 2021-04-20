Where are you going?
Santa Maria Delle Grazie

Piazza di Santa Maria delle Grazie, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Website
| +39 02 467 6111
Marvel at da Vinci’s Last Supper Milan Italy

At a nondescript church in an unlikely neighborhood in Milan rests one of the greatest works of art ever created, The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci.

The 15th century mural was part of a renovation project at the Convent of Santa Maria della Grazie and depicts one of the most famous scenes in Christianity, The Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples.

Access to the work is strictly controlled, allowing in just a limited number of visitors at a time. Be sure to book your tickets in advance or hire a guide who can help teach you more about the importance of this great masterpiece.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

