Santa Fe Island Santa Fé Island, Ecuador

Tiptoe Through the Lions September 19, 1835.



Darwin sailed past Santa Fe, then known as Barrington Island, sometime after September 19, 1835. Had he landed on Santa Fe, he likely would have come into contact with the island's two endemic species—a variation of the common Galapagos land iguana, and the Santa Fe Rice Rat.



Santa Fe is also home to massive groups of sea lions, which can make landing a boat anywhere on the beach difficult (and entertaining). Pay attention to the big ones, don't pet the cute ones under any circumstances, and try not to scream when you're surrounded. You'll be fine.