Viña Montes

I-350, Santa Cruz, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
Website
Sophisticated Sipping at Montes Winery

Sophisticated Sipping at Montes Winery

Widely regarded as Chile's pioneer premium winery, the first to export higher quality wines from Chile nearly two decades ago, Montes is synonymous with the Colchagua Valley.

Located in the heart of the micro appellation Apata where its finest vineyards are planted, the modern winery sits at the feet of the steep hillsides where the vines climb at gravity-defying angles (brave grape pickers every harvest). Many loyal Montes' lovers make the pilgrimage to visit the winery and particularly love the impressive, semi-circular underground cellar lying in the heart of the building. Built with concentric half-rings of 800 new French oak barrels, the cellar truly appears to be a "stage." Here, the Montes "icon" wines like Purple Angel, Folly (Syrah) and Montes M quietly age while listening to the soothing sounds of Gregorian chants.

Guests can visit the winery and then choose from a variety of tastings. Or they can stop in for a quick lunch at Cafe Alfredo and sip their earthy Carmenere on the terrace with stunning views of the vine-covered hillsides.

Photo: Montes Wines
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

