Santa Barbara Harbor Santa Barbara Harbor, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, USA

The Eveleigh Takes To The Water With Sea Stephanie Fish When commercial fisherman Stephanie Mutz parks her boat in Santa Barbara Harbor, she is in the midst of an endless summer that makes the actual season seem superfluous. But to focus on her picturesque workplace, or the fact that she is a rarity in a field dominated by men, would be to slightly miss the point: Mutz is fantastic at what she does.



From Santa Paula where the Eveleigh selects its produce, we then travelled to Santa Barbara to see where the restaurant procures its seafood. And although first impression tells me that Mutz would only casually admit to this task, it’s she – well, business-wise it’s See Stephanie Fish – who heads out into open water to get the job done. Depending on the day and setting, such as Santa Cruz Island, Mutz will locate and catch sea urchin by hand. She can successfully catch hundreds of pounds worth in a single trip, and on the afternoon of our visit, she let us open a few to eat fresh uni right on the dock.

