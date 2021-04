Located within Mumbai, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is an oasis of calm. To escape the city without leaving it, spend a day bird-watching in the park. Peak birding season is from November to February. Among the many species you can observe are hummingbirds, sea eagles, kingfishers, woodpeckers, and paradise flycatchers. As you watch them fly and nest, listen for the symphony their calls and musical chirps create. Photo by su neko/Flickr