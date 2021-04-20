Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai-Gujarat Road, Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066, India
| +91 22 2886 0389
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5:30pm
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist learning center and pilgrimage site that dates back to the 1st century B.C.E. Pack a picnic, ride on the toy train, wander the gorgeous landscape and enjoy boating on the lakes.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Bird Watching in Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Located within Mumbai, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is an oasis of calm. To escape the city without leaving it, spend a day bird-watching in the park. Peak birding season is from November to February. Among the many species you can observe are hummingbirds, sea eagles, kingfishers, woodpeckers, and paradise flycatchers. As you watch them fly and nest, listen for the symphony their calls and musical chirps create. Photo by su neko/Flickr.