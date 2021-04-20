Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai-Gujarat Road, Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066, India
Website
| +91 22 2886 0389
Sanjay Gandhi National Park Mumbai India
Bird Watching in Sanjay Gandhi National Park Mumbai India
Sanjay Gandhi National Park Mumbai India
Bird Watching in Sanjay Gandhi National Park Mumbai India

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5:30pm

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist learning center and pilgrimage site that dates back to the 1st century B.C.E. Pack a picnic, ride on the toy train, wander the gorgeous landscape and enjoy boating on the lakes.

By Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Lara Takenaga
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Bird Watching in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Located within Mumbai, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is an oasis of calm. To escape the city without leaving it, spend a day bird-watching in the park. Peak birding season is from November to February. Among the many species you can observe are hummingbirds, sea eagles, kingfishers, woodpeckers, and paradise flycatchers. As you watch them fly and nest, listen for the symphony their calls and musical chirps create. Photo by su neko/Flickr.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points