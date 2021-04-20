Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai is blessed with this 104-square-kilometer (40-square-mile) national park whose forests house myriad bird, plant and insect species along with a small population of big cats. The park is also renowned for the Kanheri Caves, a Buddhist learning center and pilgrimage site that dates back to the 1st century B.C.E. Pack a picnic, ride on the toy train, wander the gorgeous landscape and enjoy boating on the lakes.