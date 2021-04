Sanfangqi Alley Tourist Center Nan Hou Jie, DongJieKou ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001

The Old City In the heart of Fuzhou's modern city lies San Fang Qi Xiang, one of the largest preserved historic districts in China. For nearly a thousand years these 'three lanes and seven alleys' have remained while the modern city has risen and spread out around it. While exploring, be sure to take in the details—perhaps even pick up a local history book or hire a guide to point out interesting minutiae you may have missed.