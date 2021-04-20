Sandy Hook Lighthouse
85 Mercer Rd, Highlands, NJ 07732, USA
Sun 2:30pm - 3:45pm
Mon - Thur 1pm - 4:30pm
Fri 12:45pm - 4pm
Sat 12:30pm - 5pm
A Big BirthdaySandy Hook Lighthouse in Gateway National Recreation Area is the oldest standing lighthouse in the United States that is operational. The tower (103' tall) was the fifth lighthouse built in our country. For 250 years since the light was first lit, Sandy Hook Lighthouse has guided seamen safely into harbors in especially treacherous waters.
A visit to the lighthouse is naturally, a history lesson. The interesting history of the Lighthouse, surrounding areas, and the war experiences of the site drew me in and I was fascinated.
A day at the Lighthouse and the former military base could include lunch at a near-by restaurant or fun at a local beach. How about a trip to New York on the ferry?
There is a lot to experience at this historic site.