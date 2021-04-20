Sandy Hook Beach 305 MAST Way, Highlands, NJ 07732, USA

The Verrazano Bridge Plodding down the (long) path to the beach at Sandy Hook, I happened to look up and see the Verrazano Bridge over in New York. The day was hazy but I could see the bridge as she majestically joined two parcels of land.



On Sandy Hook at the beach, you are not far from the Atlantic and also Raritan Bay. There is a ferry service in the summer that can take you to Manhattan or if you live in Manhattan, you can travel to Sandy Hook and get off at the Fort Hancock dock.



The beach at Sandy Hook was wide, clean, and well cared for. There was a large crowd but you hardly noticed because the beach is huge. It does take quite a while and is a hike to reach the waterfront, but, when finally there, it's worth it. Naturally, the views are one of the reasons to go and then the water is clear and invigorating.



Watch the boats and ships ply the waters in front of you.



When you are finished at the beach, the Highlands has lots of happy hour joints and lovely seafood restaurants.



