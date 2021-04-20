Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sandton Sun

Corner Alice Lane and, 5th St, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2031, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 780 5000
5 Stars in Sandton Sandton South Africa
Check Availability >

5 Stars in Sandton

Winner of multiple World Travel Awards in the Best Business Hotel category, the Sandton Sun hotel offers easy access to shops and restaurants in Sandton City Mall as well as easy access to the Gautrain.

The 5 star hotel has luxurious amenities on offer, and the rooms have great views of the city below.

Should you require, the hotel does have a state-of-the-art Business Suite, but there is also free wi-fi available for guests.

If you feel that you still require a good bit of pampering, then the hotel's spa is just the place to get that done, especially considering it was selected as a finalist in the World's Luxury Spa Awards for 2012
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points