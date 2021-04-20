Sandton Sun Corner Alice Lane and, 5th St, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2031, South Africa

5 Stars in Sandton Winner of multiple World Travel Awards in the Best Business Hotel category, the Sandton Sun hotel offers easy access to shops and restaurants in Sandton City Mall as well as easy access to the Gautrain.



The 5 star hotel has luxurious amenities on offer, and the rooms have great views of the city below.



Should you require, the hotel does have a state-of-the-art Business Suite, but there is also free wi-fi available for guests.



If you feel that you still require a good bit of pampering, then the hotel's spa is just the place to get that done, especially considering it was selected as a finalist in the World's Luxury Spa Awards for 2012