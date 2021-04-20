Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate
1865 Dilworth Dr
| +1 250-860-1202
Mon - Sat 7:30am - 6pm
A Piece of Paris in Canada: Learn to Make French Classics with SandrineI frequent Sandrine’s each Saturday from April to October after a long perusing of the Farmers’ Market but the real reason Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate was on my Okanagan bucket list was for her culinary classes. Newly added to her syllabus, other than the yule log class in time for Christmas, is the macaron class.
In an afternoon a class of 6 eager and hungry students learn to make mocha, chocolate and caramel macarons. Sandrine generously provides a rich and silky recipe for ganache and helps us learn how to make our own favourite variation of the notoriously finicky pastry. As we all learned that afternoon, the macaron can be relentless and unmerciful if your ingredients are not weighed to the last gram, sifted until fine and of quality.
But where my nerdy art historian side was piqued was when Sandrine spoke about the history of the macaron. Little did I know the macaron originated from Italy and was created by the chef of Catherine de’ Medici in 1533. When she married Duc d’Orleans (aka Henri II), who later become the King of France in 1547, she brought her chefs with her to culinary country where the macaron would evolve with the help of Louis Ernest Ladurée. With a stroke of genius he decided to add a ganache filling and sandwich them becoming the delicate pastry we have become so fond of today.