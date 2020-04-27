Sandpearl Resort

Where are you going?
Why we love it: Orchids and palm trees abound at this four-diamond establishment, renowned for old-world glamor and exemplary, unpretentious service.


Highlights:
- Champagne at check-in
- A private beach and gorgeous sunsets
- 25,000 square feet of high-tech event space


The review: The eight-story resorts sits on the Gulf of Mexico, close to Caladesi Island State Park. A conservation leader, it was the state’s first Silver LEED-certified resort and partners with Clean the World to recycle soap and shampoo (cleantheworld.org). The hotel’s 253 spacious rooms keep things simple with dark wood, white linens, and blazes of sunshine-bright yellow. Expect minibars, Keurig machines and granite-and-marble bathrooms. Suites feature full-sized kitchens, as well as washing machines and dryers.


A zero-entry pool — with a gradual slope down from land — helps ease timid swimmers into the water. Waitstaff circle here and at the beach fire pits, which host a daily S’mores bake for the kiddos. But the dining highlight remains Caretta on the Gulf, which serves up seaside views, along with sushi, flatbreads and surprises like cauliflower cannelloni with macadamia ricotta and shaved truffle.


Need a break from sun and surf? Turn to the Opal Spa, which ranges from yoga classes to massages, mud wraps and Swiss showers.

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

