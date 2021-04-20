Sandoway Resort Myanmar (Burma)

The Mermaid at Ngapali Beach, Myanmar Who would have thought you could find caribbean blue waters on the west coast of Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal? This amazing beach has not yet been inundated with tourists, but still has easy access with a local airport (Thandwe) with flights from Yangon, Heho and others. Although later finding out the hotel discouraged doing so, we enjoyed freshly cut fruit (pineapple, bananas and coconut) from the ladies carrying their goods Carmen Miranda style on the beach in front of our resort.