Sandoway Resort
Myanmar (Burma)
+95 1 298 934
The Mermaid at Ngapali Beach, MyanmarWho would have thought you could find caribbean blue waters on the west coast of Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal? This amazing beach has not yet been inundated with tourists, but still has easy access with a local airport (Thandwe) with flights from Yangon, Heho and others. Although later finding out the hotel discouraged doing so, we enjoyed freshly cut fruit (pineapple, bananas and coconut) from the ladies carrying their goods Carmen Miranda style on the beach in front of our resort.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Ngapoli Beach TWO BROTHER'S Resturant
This was just one of many wonderful meals at Two Brother's on the inland side of the only road in Ngapoli Beach Myanmar. A friend told me she and her husband ate all their meals there , I understood why they kept returning night after night. While I was there for 4 meals over half the diners I recognized from the previous evening, no better affirmation of Elaine's recommendation.
almost 7 years ago
Beachfront Villa 1-Sandoway Resort on the Bay of Bengal
Sandoway Resort is the perfect place to take a quick relaxation break from all the bustle of invigorating Yangon. It was reminiscent of the relationship of East Hampton to Manhattan.
I adored every minute at this elegant, relaxed resort a quick 35 minute flight from Yangon.
The beach was unspoiled and fairly empty. The service impeccable, everyone so friendly and an unexpected Italian twist, best cappochino .
I plan to return again and again ,even while I explore other Myanmar Beaches.
I adored every minute at this elegant, relaxed resort a quick 35 minute flight from Yangon.
The beach was unspoiled and fairly empty. The service impeccable, everyone so friendly and an unexpected Italian twist, best cappochino .
I plan to return again and again ,even while I explore other Myanmar Beaches.
almost 7 years ago
Beach Food
Although discouraged by the resort, couldn't resist getting freshly cut pineapple and coconut from this Carmen Miranda-esque beach vendor.