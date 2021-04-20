Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market St, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Modern Performing Arts Center If you want to lose yourself in a show, The Sandler Center is the place for you. Talented local arts organizations have needed a performance and rehearsal space for years—the answer came in the form of this dreamy, state-of-the-art cultural and performing arts center. Finally the performers of Virginia Beach have a proper stage! The venue hosts a variety of acts from nationally touring artists and shows to the local symphony, and is conveniently close to the town center, various restaurants and hotels.

