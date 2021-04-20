Sanctuary Makanyane
Madikwe Game Reserve, Madikwe, 2876, South Africa
| +27 11 438 4650
Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Makanyane
Sanctuary MakanyaneSanctuary Makanyane is situated on 4,447 acres of private land within the malaria-free Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa’s Northwest Province. Known for its exclusivity, it’s earned somewhat of a cult following among small wedding parties, honeymooners, and even celebrities (the Obama family stayed here in 2011). Since the lodge can only accommodate 16 people at once, guests can expect the ultimate in privacy and attentive, personalized service.
Equipped with air-conditioning, the eight suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of either the forest or the Marico River. Between August and May, guests can also sleep under the stars (and mosquito netting) on a two-story deck in the middle of the private reserve. Makanyane is approximately a 30-minute drive from the Madikwe Game Reserve airstrip, which receives daily shuttle flights from O.R. Tambo International Airport, or a four- to five-hour drive from Johannesburg. It’s also quite close to the South Africa–Botswana border, and half-day tours to Gaborone (the capital city of Botswana) can be arranged.