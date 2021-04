Sana Berlin Hotel - Plentiful and Stylish

If you are lookign to spend most of your time exploring the city around you and are looking for a hotel to be easy, comfortable, functional yet stylish, modern and with a fantastic breakfast, the Sana Berlin Hotel is the perfect choice !No noise during the evening, the bed was firm, the room was spacious, and the most important thing... The breakfast is until 2pm in the afternoon on the weekends !You can get up for breakfast a 7 am, go for a walk and come back for brunch at 1pm. How amazing is that !