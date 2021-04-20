SANA Berlin Hotel
Nürnberger Str. 33/34, 10777 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 20051510
Sana Berlin Hotel - Plentiful and StylishIf you are lookign to spend most of your time exploring the city around you and are looking for a hotel to be easy, comfortable, functional yet stylish, modern and with a fantastic breakfast, the Sana Berlin Hotel is the perfect choice !
No noise during the evening, the bed was firm, the room was spacious, and the most important thing... The breakfast is until 2pm in the afternoon on the weekends !
You can get up for breakfast a 7 am, go for a walk and come back for brunch at 1pm. How amazing is that !