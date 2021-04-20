Where are you going?
三亚河鸟类自然保护区

Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China, 572000
Sanya River Birds Nature Reserve Sanya China

Sanya River Birds Nature Reserve

In recent years, Sanya's native bird population has become dangerously threatened, especially the Hainan Egret. Thanks to the work at this reserve, more than a thousand egrets call this place home.

Though there is very little English, this is a very relaxing place to wander around and take a break from the crazy beach scene. Plus, you can feel good about giving back and supporting Sanya's wildlife.

Have your hotel write this out along with the intersection in Chinese for your taxi driver:
三亚河鸟类自然保护区



By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
