三亚河鸟类自然保护区 Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China, 572000

Sanya River Birds Nature Reserve In recent years, Sanya's native bird population has become dangerously threatened, especially the Hainan Egret. Thanks to the work at this reserve, more than a thousand egrets call this place home.



Though there is very little English, this is a very relaxing place to wander around and take a break from the crazy beach scene. Plus, you can feel good about giving back and supporting Sanya's wildlife.



Have your hotel write this out along with the intersection in Chinese for your taxi driver:

