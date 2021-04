Get Away on a Rainy Day

The Three Gorges Square in Shapingba is a great place to go on a rainy day, or when the kids are acting up. There's an enormous mall with over a thousand stores, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment such as movie theaters. There's multiple play areas to leave the younger kids while you grab a drink and catch your breath. There's also a huge outdoor garden and sculpture garden to play in and explore, if the weather is cooperative.Photo by Oliver Ren/Wikimedia Commons