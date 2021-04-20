San Vicente de Tagua Tagua

South America's Most Ambitious Wine Project Located in the hills of the western Cachapoal wine valley, on the border with Colchagua, Alexdandre Vik has placed his bets on the terroir to be the birthplace of his stellar wine, VIK.



Vik is one of the most ambitious wine projects in South America. Its vineyards encompass the entire Millahue Valley (a sub appellation) and are divided into 30+ "microterroirs." The wine is under the watch of esteemed consultant Patrick Valette to produce Bordeaux-style blend that is elegant, silky and balanced.



Come October, Vik will also have its very own five-star hotel, a sort of wine lodge "getaway" strategically perched on a hill overlooking the vines, lagoon, and Andes. Hotel guess can be pampered with long hikes, horseback rides, or biking in the vineyards, unwind with private yoga class or in their spa, and of course, visit the winery and drink this fabulous wine.



Prices start at US$1,200 per night.



Photo: Francisco Ramirez (http://eatwineblog.com)