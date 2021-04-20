Where are you going?
San Salvaje

2100 Ross Ave #100, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Website
| +1 214-922-9922
Spectacular Latin Fusion at San Salvaje

San Salvaje means Wild Saint and in this new restaurant Chef Pyles pays tribute to Latin America by giving traditional dishes contemporary treatments and decorating with a blend of indigenous, Catholic and modern art. Stand outs from the menu included luscious chunks of yellow fin tuna ceviche served in a young coconut, tender grilled foie gras accompanied by a banana chutney and delicate custard like lucuma suspiro with maracuya meringue. Above are the three cheese arepas in a salsa verde. Chef Pyles cares deeply about food and his meals are love on a plate. I adore this place and cannot recommend it highly enough.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

