San Martin De Los Andes, Argentina

Ruta Nacional 40 Km 2227, Q8370 San Martin de los Andes, Neuquén, Argentina
Website
| +54 2972 41-0304
San Martin de los Andes is a Super Cool Place
San Martin de los Andes is a Super Cool Place

I'm sitting in the lobby of the beautiful LOI Suites Chapelco Hotel, a lovely golf resort in Patagonia, regretfully preparing to leave for my flight back to Buenos Aires. I am not far from the Chapelco airport on the outskirts of the coolest little mountain town I have seen since Ketchum, Idaho in Sun Valley. Wandering the main drag a few kms away during my stay I dined at a great restaurant Piscis on local red deer cured as "carpaccio de ciervo", pickled venison escaveche, tender grilled lamb, and local fresh fish from this mountain lake and river angler's paradise. I was honored when Chef Bollmann Martin and owner Ariel Carballeria shared some Patagonian salt right from their kitchen for me to take home. This was but part of my memorable stay at the luxury estancia horseback riding experience that is Caballadas where the owners make you feel at home.
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

