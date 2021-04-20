San Marco Villas
Houlakia Bay, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
| +30 2289 025375
San Marco Hotel, Mykonos, GreeceIt is one of the most beautiful hotels in Mykonos. I chose it by accident the very first time I stayed there but ever since it has become my very first choice whenever I visit the island. San Marco is a four stars hotel, located at the Houlakia area, approximately 10 minutes away from the island’s capital. The hotel is built right over the sea and the view is magnificent. Although located so close to the capital, this area is quite peaceful so one can truly enjoy a few hours of relaxation at the busy and crowded island of Mykonos.
The hotel offers various types of rooms and it’s up to the guests to choose the type that suits them best. All rooms are spacious, sparkling clean and equipped in the best way to offer comfort, relaxation and well-being.
The breakfast offered is great and guests may enjoy it either at the breakfast nook of the hotel or by the pool.
As for the restaurant that happens to offer a fantastic view, its plates are most delicious! The guests may also have coffee or a drink there while enjoying the extraordinary Aegean view of the sea.
Extra points go to the staff, always eager and present to serve you!
All the above reasons are more than enough to make San Marco your own favorite Mykonos hotel too, don’t you think so?
over 6 years ago
San Marco Villas, Mykonos, Greece
To whoever seeks a completely different way to spend his vacation, Mykonos is a MUST destination. But it’s not just important where to go but also where to stay! It’s a crucial factor that determines how fond the memories of this vacation will be for the years to come!
Seeking for luxury but not at extreme prices along with something different than usual, I discovered San Marco Villas and spent an unforgettable weekend there staying at one of the available villas of the settlement.
They are built right at the top of the hill at the area of Houlakia and each one offers its own private yard with pool. The view is extraordinary as the guest gets the opportunity to enjoy the Aegean Sea at its full glory. Each village is furnished with minimal style but elegantly comfortable and luxurious, at soft pastel colors that sooth the eye and a majestic window view! What more can one ask for at his vacation?
The best part is the fact that although secluded in a villa of your own, you may still enjoy full service of the San Marco Hotel which is built lower, at the foot of the hill.
The three days I spent there were plenty to rejuvenate, relax and detox myself from everyday stress. I enjoyed my coffee by the private pool with the endless blue of the Aegean soothing my eyes, I admired incredible sunsets as the sun was diving in the deep waters while enjoying a drink..
It was one of the best 3-days vacation I ever had, sort but deeply refreshing and one to remember!
