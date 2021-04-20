San Marco Villas, Mykonos, Greece

To whoever seeks a completely different way to spend his vacation, Mykonos is a MUST destination. But it’s not just important where to go but also where to stay! It’s a crucial factor that determines how fond the memories of this vacation will be for the years to come!

Seeking for luxury but not at extreme prices along with something different than usual, I discovered San Marco Villas and spent an unforgettable weekend there staying at one of the available villas of the settlement.

They are built right at the top of the hill at the area of Houlakia and each one offers its own private yard with pool. The view is extraordinary as the guest gets the opportunity to enjoy the Aegean Sea at its full glory. Each village is furnished with minimal style but elegantly comfortable and luxurious, at soft pastel colors that sooth the eye and a majestic window view! What more can one ask for at his vacation?

The best part is the fact that although secluded in a villa of your own, you may still enjoy full service of the San Marco Hotel which is built lower, at the foot of the hill.

The three days I spent there were plenty to rejuvenate, relax and detox myself from everyday stress. I enjoyed my coffee by the private pool with the endless blue of the Aegean soothing my eyes, I admired incredible sunsets as the sun was diving in the deep waters while enjoying a drink..

It was one of the best 3-days vacation I ever had, sort but deeply refreshing and one to remember!

