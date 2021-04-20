San Luis Obispo County Farmer's Market
Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
| +1 805-541-0286
More info
Thur 6pm - 9pm
Enjoy wild west street food on the Central California Coast!San Luis Obispo is a quaint college town with cobblestone sidewalks and an interesting history. Just some of the interesting things about San Luis can be found at the eclectic Madonna Inn - http://www.madonnainn.com/ and the famous bubble gum alley - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bubblegum_Alley. There's also a mission- http://www.missionsanluisobispo.org/ where a sailboat of Russian sailors were stranded and the monks there helped them out. As a gift to the monastery, the captain of the ship later sent a rare and valuable piece of art that was later learned to have been replaced with an excellent forgery!
Besides all that- you absolutely can't miss the Farmer's Market. Every Thursday from 6-9pm in the downtown area, six blocks are closed from traffic and the street is filled with food vendors, craftsmen, musicians and people. You will definitely find the usual organic and farm fresh produce, nuts and other baked goods.
However, the real draw here are that there are a dozen or so of Santa Maria bbq grills cooking up all kinds of meats, such as tri-tip, chicken and ribs. There's even something for the vegetarian- I found a booth offering a veggie pie with a side of gorgonzola cream to spread over the piping hot inside.
If you're in the area and looking for a place to eat- Thursday night in downtown San Luis Obispo, or SLO, is the best place to taste the local flavor.