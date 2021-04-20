San Lorenzo 490 San Lorenzo 490, Mendoza, Argentina

Indigo Natural Market Owned by two young vegetarians, Indigo is a sanctuary of holistic health with hundreds of organic herbs, seeds, dried fruit and vegan oils. They also sell an array of health products, Chamana teas, books and meditation music. It's the perfect place for a weary traveler to find a bit of zen, natural healthy snacks and products to detox your body after all the booze and beef. Take one of their yoga and meditation classes to re-center while on the road. San Lorenzo 490; +54 261 420 1966

