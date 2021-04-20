Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

Comfort and Location at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino
Hotel & Casino is situated in the Puerto Rico Convention Center District next to San Juan Marina -- 10 minutes from the international airport and Old San Juan. Offering numerous onsite activities, a sumptuous spa, fourth-floor infinity pool, sun deck, fitness studio, San Juan's largest casino and restaurants overseen by the coach of the National Culinary Team of Puerto Rico, you won't ever need to leave the hotel to have a good time. I recommend opting for Club status to enjoy the 12th floor rooftop Club Lounge, complimentary breakfast and free appetizers each night.