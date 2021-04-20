Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Juan del Sur

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Nicaragua's Emerald Coast San Juan del Sur Nicaragua
Check Availability >

Nicaragua's Emerald Coast

Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts such as Punta Tenoste and Aqua Nicaragua. In February, Mukul resort opened, with 12 villas and 23 treehouse-like bohios. Six spa casitas offer rituals inspired by ancient healing traditions from around the globe.

This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points