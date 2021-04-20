San Juan del Sur
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Photo courtesy of Mukul Resort
Nicaragua's Emerald CoastDense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts such as Punta Tenoste and Aqua Nicaragua. In February, Mukul resort opened, with 12 villas and 23 treehouse-like bohios. Six spa casitas offer rituals inspired by ancient healing traditions from around the globe.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.