San Jose de Gracia Church

2377-2381 NM-76, Chamisal, NM 87521, USA
| +1 505-351-4360
A Pilgrimage to New Mexico's Spanish Roots

On the High Road to Taos (so called because you're snaking through more mountains, tiny towns and great views to get there, you'll find remnants of New Mexico's Spanish Colonial history. Part of the original land grants from the 1600's (yes, long before this area was even a thought on anyone's national canvas), families set up towns and built gorgeous adobe churches. The historic district of Las Trampas holds this eerie reminder of those days. Across from the church, a Tiendra was for sale, and I definitely entertained fantasies of setting up shop, serving cafe con leche and fry bread.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

