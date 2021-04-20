San Jose de Gracia Church

A Pilgrimage to New Mexico's Spanish Roots
On the High Road to Taos (so called because you're snaking through more mountains, tiny towns and great views to get there, you'll find remnants of New Mexico
's Spanish Colonial history. Part of the original land grants from the 1600's (yes, long before this area was even a thought on anyone's national canvas), families set up towns and built gorgeous adobe churches. The historic district of Las Trampas holds this eerie reminder of those days. Across from the church, a Tiendra was for sale, and I definitely entertained fantasies of setting up shop, serving cafe con leche and fry bread.