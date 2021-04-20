Where are you going?
San Isidro

San Isidro, Sierra Bullones, Bohol, Philippines
The Mysterious Eskaya Tribe Sierra Bullones Philippines

The Mysterious Eskaya Tribe

The Eskaya are a small tribe of just a few thousand that live in the mountains of Bohol in the southern Philippines. They have a unique language that scholars have not been able to link to any other known language. They also have a very interesting oral history (or mythology depending on who you ask) that dates back to biblical times. The Eskaya are very warm toward visitors (as few as they receive) and are eager to teach others about their culture and language. I can't tell you how to find them though. I was taken there on motorcycle by some local friends. If you want to find the Eskaya, you'll have to find some locals to guide you to their village in the mountains. How's that for an Indiana Jones-esque adventure?
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert

