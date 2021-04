Former high school Spanish students rejoice, there is a place where your butchered Spanish and English can live in harmony: San Ignacio, Belize Belize, independent from Britain since 1981, has a national language that is English—but tell that to every country around them. In San Ignacio, on the Guatemalan border, locals mix Spanish with English in a way that makes you feel very good at both. Locals appreciate your effort to speak some Spanish, and you fit in better by mixing in some less-than-easy-to-translate English words, win win!We enjoyed 4 days in this backpackers town and were able to explore the surrounding jungle easily during the day. You have two choices for accommodations in the area: family-run (most likely without AC) or Luxury Eco Resorts. Most resorts are in the jungle, and San Ignacio town is mostly backpackers with the exception of the swanky San Ignacio Resort Hotel, which sells day passes for the pool, making this is a great way to escape to luxury and attentive service for an afternoon.Even if you only make it off Ambergris Caye for 2-3 nights in San Ignacio, you will see a completely different Belize.(More... )