San Ignacio
San Ignacio, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Photo courtesy of Baja Discovery
Watch Out for WhalesIt's amazing to think that the gray whale trundles its massive body—an average weight of 26 tons and an average length of 40 feet—on the longest migration journey of all mammals: nearly 10,000 miles from the Arctic to Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
Like any snowbird, gray whales come here to winter. But they're not just lazing around; it's here, in Cabo, where gray whales calve, giving birth to their babies.
It's no surprise, then, that whale-watching is a popular activity in Cabo. The best place to see these giants of the sea is San Ignacio, the only undeveloped, pristine lagoon where the whales mate and give birth.