San Ignacio Carretera Federal 1

Find a Tropical Oasis in Baja The great thing about Baja is the remoteness and utter lack of commercialization you find as long as you get away from the northern and southern ends. You can drive for hours and not see a soul. You can camp on an unspoiled bay and dig for chocolate clams that will become dinner. Smack in the middle of the peninsula lies what can only be described as an oasis in the desert. After driving through hundreds of miles of cactus and boulder speckled terrain you'll suddenly drop into a valley filled with lush green date palms, the result of a large spring-fed pond and small river that feeds into the village of San Ignacio. The town is best known for being the gateway to San Ignacio Lagoon, the winter time home of Pacific Gray Whales, but the town itself is an absolute gem with a beautiful town plaza and an 18th century Jesuit mission. Canadian expats have a great B & B near the center of town called Ignacio Springs. Located right on the river you can use one of their complimentary kayaks or stand up paddle boards to explore. As you cruise along the misty river shaded by towering palms, you'll feel more like you're in Costa Rica then in Baja and you'll surely feel like you've been let in on a little secret.