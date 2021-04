San Gimignano 53037 San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy

No Disheveled Dogs in the Piazzas Piazzas are where Italians go to watch and be watched, due to their aesthetic ideal of "fare bella figure." This translates literally into "make beautiful figure," but really just means they feel the need to make a good impression.



Families inculcate this way of life in children from a young age, and it seems that, in San Gimignano, they inculcate it in dogs, too.