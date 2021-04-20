San Gimignano 53037 San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy

San Gimignano Street Artist One of the best things about the beautiful Tuscan hilltop town of San Gimignano - and there are many - is the wonderful street art offered for sale throughout the town. You can watch the artists at work, making the experience even more special.



This artist specialized in painting watercolor scenes of quintessential Tuscany: rolling hills, cypress trees, winding vineyards, grand estates. You could tell by the high quality of her work that she'd been painting for years and loved what she did and where she lived.



San Gimignano is by far my favorite town in all of Tuscany and Umbria, with gorgeous medieval architecture and 14 towers tall enough to be visible from miles around. If you're visiting Tuscany, make sure to add the wonderful San Gimignano to your list of places to visit - a must-see for sure!